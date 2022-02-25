New opportunities for musicians in Sudbury

In a major announcement Friday, a nightclub in downtown Sudbury announced plans to rebrand and upgrade to continue highlighting Canadian music.

The Coulson Nightclub is now called the Coulson Entertainment Centre.

The new initiative includes event space and a recording studio for northern Ontario artists to perform and broadcast their performances across the country and around the world.

On weekends, the bar will still operate with its traditional live music.

Chanelle Albert and the Easy Company recently recorded an album live from the floor at the Coulson Entertainment Centre. They have also livestreamed around the world from the same stage.

“If we want to be able to play across Canada, across the world, we have got to get ourselves out there and showcasing ourselves online is the best way to open up new doors, new opportunities for us,” said Albert.

The Coulson Nightclub opened in 1937 and is Sudbury’s longest operating bar.

“The Coulson, the way it was for the last 30 years was being a little outdated," said Tony Monteleone, the owner of the Coulson Event Centre

"So we wanted to just get up there and be No. 1 in Canada. We have to settle for No. 2, because El Mocambo in Toronto is No. 1 and we are No. 2.”

For decades, the Coulson has offered live music but the owner said COVID-19 prompted a pivot to create a broadcast and recording studio. It features state-of-the-art equipment.

“We have video equipment and now we can livestream concerts all across the world and record live albums right off the floor with a band,” said Steve McArthur, the production manager at the Coulson Event Centre.

"We have upgraded everything to the highest tech we can get."

Sudbury MPP Jaime West presented the Coulson Entertainment Centre with a scroll honouring 85 years in business and the latest upgrades.

“First of all it’s entertainment and we know with COVID how important it is to get out there and have some live entertainment,” said West.

“But as well the ability to broadcast and record is so important, especially in small communities like ours where you don’t always have the same access you do in large communities.”

Monteleone said the rebranding and upgrades were made possible through $250,000 in federal funding to help promote the development and growth of Canadian music.