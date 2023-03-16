New Orbit development plans for Innisfil, Ont. revealed

Residents living in the town of Innisfil had the chance to learn more about the town's proposed Orbit project at a public meeting Wednesday evening.

The meeting was open to the public and held at Innifil's Town Hall.

Residents attending were encouraged to ask questions and provide input into what the town says would be an 800-hectare project surrounding the Alcona area.

This project would mean the development of several high rises, townhomes and community green spaces along with a proposed go station near 6 Line and 20 Sideroad, south of Alcona.

"From here, what happens is all of the input is taken back with town staff and the consulting team, and then we revise the policies and bring those back to council hopefully by May," said Andria Leigh, director of planning and growth for Innisfil.

"That just sets the policy context for more development applications, and as we move forward, then applications will come in, and they will be reviewed based on those policies."

The town says while this is a long-term project, once it's completed, it would have the potential to bring in about 90,000 residents and create just over 20,000 jobs.