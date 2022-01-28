New order bans highway border blockades in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia has enacted a new order that bans highway border blockades.

In a news release Friday, the province said a directive has been issued under the Emergency Management Act that prohibits protests from blockading Highway 104, near the Nova Scotia – New Brunswick border.

“The directive also applies to people who stop or gather alongside Highway 104, the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border, or at the Cobequid Pass toll area in support of the 2022 Freedom Convoy, the Atlantic Hold the Line event, or others organized to interfere with traffic,” reads the release.

“Allowing people to gather in those areas would put themselves and others at risk.”

Nova Scotia declared a state of emergency on March 22, 2020. It has been extended until Feb. 6 and the new directive will be in place for its duration.

If an individual or corporation fails to comply with the directive or finances, organizes, aids, or encourages a blockade, the government says they could face a fine ranging from $3,000 to $10,000 for an individual and $20,000 to $100,000 for a corporation.