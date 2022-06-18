New Ottawa public school in Stittsville recognizes history and lands of Algonquin nation

The Ottawa public school board's new elementary school in Stittsville will be named in recognition of the history and the lands of the Algonquin nation.

A report for Monday's Ottawa Carleton District School Board meeting recommends naming the new school in the Fernbank neighbourhood Shingwaakon Public School.

Staff say a school naming survey generated approximately 100 names that were reviewed, with six names shortlisted by members of the school naming task force.

The following names were shortlisted

Airwood Public School

Blackstone Public School

Chimaanen (Little Canoe) Public School

Kiniw Panajansh (Little Eagle) Public School

Shingwaakon (Little Pine) Public School

Morning Star (Ojigkwanong) Public School

"The ThoughtExchange process indicated a strong sense of support for an Algonquin name, as a further step towards reconciliation," staff said in the report. "An Algonquin named school will provide significant learning opportunities for students and the school community as they learn more about the history of the Algonquin people."

After reviewing feedback from the ThoughtExchange and the feedback from the Algonquin Elder and Knowledge Keeper, the board's naming task force recommended the new school be named Shingwaakon Public School.

Staff say Shingwaakon Public School means "Little Pine Public School."

"The pines in the Algonquin Territory are some of the strongest, straightest and tallest. Their branches are longer facing the east welcoming each new day as a new beginning," the report says.

"They are a resource and can be used for sustenance. 'Little' reflects the elementary age students that will be attending this school."

LABOUR DISPUTE SLOWS CONSTRUCTION

Construction on the new school on Cope Drive has been delayed by the labour disruptions in the construction industry last month.

Shingwaakon Public School was scheduled to open in September, but parents received a notice this week announcing students will start the new school year at D.A. Moodie school on Moodie Drive.

"The school build was progressing as it should when the construction industry was met with a number of labour disruptions this spring and other trades have given notice of potential future disruptions," says a note on the school's website.

"The few short weeks where this action has impacted our construction has altered our timeline such that we have concerns that we will not meet a September 2022 deadline to open the school."

The new school is now scheduled to open in either mid-fall or after the winter break in January 2023.

The new Junior Kindergarten to Grade 6 school will offer dual track English and Early French Immersion Programming, scheduled to open with approximately 600 students.