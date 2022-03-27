New Ottawa-Toronto bus service set to hit the road in April

FlixBus is set to roll between Ottawa and Toronto.

The Germany-based bus company is expanding into Canada starting April 7, offering service between Ottawa and Toronto, Niagara Falls and Toronto and the Waterloo Region and Toronto.

An express route will run between Ottawa and Toronto Thursday to Monday, with one trip in each direction per day. The bus will run from Ottawa to Toronto's Harbourfront.

Buses are equipped with free Wi-Fi and power outlets are located at each seat.

FlixBus began service in the United States in 2018.

FlixBus is running a special $4.99 fare until April 6 as part of a promotion. For more information, visit flixbus.com.

Megabus currently operates bus trips from Ottawa to Toronto.