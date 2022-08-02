New outdoor activity centre coming to the Edmonton Ski Club
A new outdoor activity centre is coming to the Edmonton Ski Club.
The announcement was made Tuesday morning.
The federal government is providing $6.6 million from the Green and Inclusive Communities program to fund the project.
The ski club, which is a non-profit society, is contributing another $4.6 million to the project.
The centre will provide sport and cultural programming to a wide range of participants.
It will also be a net-zero carbon community space.
"Accessible outdoor spaces are vital to local communities; fostering connections, and improving the mental and physical health of residents. Edmonton’s River Valley is no exception,” said Minister of Tourism Randy Boissonnault in a written release. “The new River Valley Outdoor Activity Center will provide inclusive cultural and sport experiences, accessible by Edmontonians all year round.”
Construction on the centre is scheduled to start in May 2023, and is expected to be completed in November 2024.
-
B.C. condo owners gets to keep hot tub despite strata's claim it breaks bylaws: CRTB.C. condo owners aren't being told to remove their hot tub from their patio, despite the strata's claim it breaks bylaws.
-
Kelowna's crime rate the highest of all Canadian metropolitan areasA federal report on crime rates across the country ranks Kelowna as worst in Canada when it comes to crime rate.
-
One-year-old drowns on shoreline of Lake Winnipeg: RCMPManitoba RCMP officers are investigating after a one-year-old drowned on the shoreline of Lake Winnipeg.
-
-
RVH and police create a new Mobile Crisis Response TeamBarrie has a new front-line crisis team to help with mental health and addiction calls for service.
-
Tips wanted to find Ponoka shooting suspectA man wanted in connection to a shooting in Ponoka is at large, RCMP say.
-
Two men face charges after shot fired from fishing boat in Yarmouth County: RCMPTwo men are facing charges after a shot was fired from a fishing boat in Yarmouth County last month.
-
Plane crash in Manitoba being investigatedThe Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating an accident in Manitoba involving an aerial application aircraft.
-
Airdrie man charged in road rage incident involving gunAn Airdrie man is facing charges after allegedly pulling a gun on another driver in a road rage incident on Monday.