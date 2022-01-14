New outdoor skating rink opens in Stittsville with an assist from a former Senators player

There is a new skating trail in the capital that promises to offer an intimate experience through a dense forest.

With a former Ottawa Senator hockey player as part of the ownership, it’s clear the ice will be perfect.

Chris Neil has helped transform a patch of forest into a silky-smooth skateway, which winds through two kilometres of dense brush.

Icelynd Skating Trails located at 6865 Fernbank Rd. in Stittsville, opened on Friday after years of planning and months of preparation.

"We’re excited that it’s finally here and to see people coming through the door is awesome,” says Neil, who has owned the vacant land for more than 15 years.

"The skating trail is all lit up for night skating and hopefully in the next week or two we will have more trails open and all said and done we’re hoping to have five kilometres."

To maintain the vast skating network, there are three Zamboni’s and the trail is professionally maintained. There is also a near-NHL-sized outdoor rink, which is available for groups to rent out at.

“I love being on an ODR and to have the rink boards, the glass and have it all light up at I always had that vision.” Neil said.

Tickets, which must be purchased in advance, cost $18 for adults and $12 for kids and seniors. The cost to rent the ODR starts at $250 and the concession stands are cash-only.

Icelynd Skating Trails is open Tuesday to Thursday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.