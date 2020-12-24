In the last two weeks, the ‘Go-Give Project’ has provided for Sudbury’s less fortunate six times, or three times a week.

On Thursdays, volunteers package and hand out a home-cooked meal, so they’re doing the same this Christmas.

“We are using most of our product from donations that we received from the community,” said Ali Farooq, from the Go-Give Project.

“It will be a goulash -- it’s a mixture of beans rice soup, really nutritious, really filling. We’re just going to be packaging those after we’re done cooking and then it will be on the road.”

Volunteers with the Go-Give Project told CTV News they’re hopeful the meal will brighten the spirits of people living downtown.

“They are always thankful, so I know tonight will make them really happy,” said volunteer Natasha Eadie.

Hard time of year

“It’s a really hard time of year for some people, and when you are suffering from addiction, this is the time of year you're more likely to sort of overindulge if you’re going to, so we definitely want to keep an eye on that,” said Evie Ali.

“We also had the coincidence of Christmas Eve falling on a Thursday, which is a regular food night for us, so we just decided to ramp it up for the holidays.”

On top of providing a warm meal for Christmas, volunteers said they have many more initiatives planned throughout the holidays.

“Ultimately our goal is for the betterment of our community -- that’s what we’re working for,” said Farooq.

“We are putting all of our efforts in, our community is supporting us 100 per cent. We actually had to put a stop on donations because we were being overwhelmed.”

On a typical Thursday, the Go-Give Project gives meals to 130 people downtown. For Christmas, they are preparing and packaging 200 meals.