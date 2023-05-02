New outreach van in Orillia offers support for city's most vulnerable communities
With the high cost of living leaving many struggling, support will arrive on wheels in Orillia with a new pilot project aimed at helping the city's most vulnerable population.
The Lighthouse outreach van drives the downtown area, offering food, drinks, and direct access to mental health support and care.
The new project is a partnership between the Lighthouse, the City of Orillia, the County of Simcoe, and a local KIA dealership.
The goal is not only to reach those needing help but also to analyze how many people are in need.
The Lighthouse outreach program will run five days a week until the end of June. During that time, they will meet with people, have conversations, and gather data to show the need for these services in Orillia.
"One of the reasons for that is so that if someone is seeking emergency shelter or transitional shelter, we will have data at our fingertips to know where there are spaces in our shelters," explained City Councillor Janet-Lynne Durnford.
The County will review the findings and host discussions on how to best serve the city's most vulnerable moving forward.
-
'We think we'll prevail': Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club taking province, feds to courtThe Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club (VCBC) is taking the provincial and federal governments to court over continued raids and fines.
-
"This should be a homecoming": Whoop-Up Days to feature free admission, more events and activitiesWhoop-Up Days is Lethbridge's biggest summer event, drawing in around 23,000 visitors last year.
-
Camera Store says it was robbed of $30K worth of equipment in morning heistA Calgary camera shop was robbed Wednesday of an estimated $30,000 worth of equipment.
-
Ottawa River flooding touches every corner of the Ottawa ValleyAs water levels are expected to peak at the end of the week, every community along the Ottawa River in the Ottawa Valley is being impacted by flooding.
-
Hybrid shelter open, encampments remain with some unwilling to moveThe Region of Waterloo’s new tiny home hybrid shelter is now open, but what does it mean for encampments dotted across the region?
-
Ottawa firefighters quickly douse fire at Shepherds of Good HopeOttawa firefighters quickly brought a fire at an Ottawa shelter under control Wednesday afternoon.
-
Transit Windsor getting ready for special events in DetroitFor the many concert goers and sports fans, Transit Windsor is bringing back the special events service to Detroit.
-
Lightfoot's impact felt in his hometown of Orillia, Ont. as fans mourn and celebrate his lifeFans of Gordon Lightfoot are mourning his death and revelling in his life in his hometown of Orillia, Ont., after news of his passing broke Monday evening.
-
Leadership conference in Sudbury hears from world record holderWednesday in Sudbury, Scott Hammell, a four-time Guinness World record holder, escape artist and magician, was the keynote speaker at a high school leadership conference.