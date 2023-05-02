New outreach van in Orillia offers support for city's most vulnerable communities

With the high cost of living leaving many struggling, support will arrive on wheels in Orillia with a new pilot project aimed at helping the city's most vulnerable population.

The Lighthouse outreach van drives the downtown area, offering food, drinks, and direct access to mental health support and care.

The new project is a partnership between the Lighthouse, the City of Orillia, the County of Simcoe, and a local KIA dealership.

The goal is not only to reach those needing help but also to analyze how many people are in need.

The Lighthouse outreach program will run five days a week until the end of June. During that time, they will meet with people, have conversations, and gather data to show the need for these services in Orillia.

"One of the reasons for that is so that if someone is seeking emergency shelter or transitional shelter, we will have data at our fingertips to know where there are spaces in our shelters," explained City Councillor Janet-Lynne Durnford.

The County will review the findings and host discussions on how to best serve the city's most vulnerable moving forward.