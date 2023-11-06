New overnight bus routes will take vulnerable Edmontonians to downtown shelters this winter
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Lead
Diego Romero
The City of Edmonton has launched two overnight bus routes to take vulnerable citizens to downtown shelters this winter.
From now until March 31, the following two routes will run daily:
- North route starting from Northgate Transit Centre to downtown, 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
- South route starting from Southgate Transit Centre to downtown, 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
Both buses will have staff to help passengers access shelters and other services, the city said in its Monday release.
A third bus will be added when the city activates its Extreme Weather Response, which is triggered before the are three consecutive days with -20 C weather, wind chill included.
The Extreme Weather Response will include 50 temporary shelter spaces at Al Rashid Mosque in north Edmonton and recreation centres and libraries will be available for people to warm up.
Shelter locations, hours and services can be found here.
-
-
Toronto Metropolitan University appoints retired judge to review open letter by legal students on Israel-Hamas warToronto Metropolitan University will be conducting an external review after more than 70 students from its law school recently signed an open letter declaring their support for 'all forms of Palestinian resistance' and denying Israel’s existence while demanding that the school administration call for a ceasefire in the region.
-
Sentencing hearing begins for man, mother involved in fatal crashDozens of friends and family members flooded a Winnipeg courtroom Tuesday as the sentencing hearing began for a man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving in a fatal collision that killed a 24-year-old woman.
-
-
$500K in stolen property recovered from single suspect, Kelowna RCMP sayMore than $500,000 worth of stolen property has been recovered from a single suspect in B.C.'s Okanagan, according to authorities.
-
Perth County farm incident sends one to trauma centre with serious injuriesA 34-year-old was transported to a trauma centre Monday, after police say they were injured in a farm incident in Perth County.
-
Police investigate hate-motivated graffiti at two Kitchener schoolsWaterloo regional police are investigating two separate incidents of hate-motivated graffiti at Kitchener schools.
-
Original power station transforming into craft distillery as industry booms in AlbertaStarting in 1911, the solid concrete building pushed electricity into Calgary's early power grid. But by this time next year, the former East Calgary Sub-Station in the southeast neighbourhood of Highfield will serve craft cocktails and fine food, and host events.
-
Kitchener crash closes section of Huron RoadA collision has closed Huron Road in Kitchener between Trussler Road and Amand Drive.