New overpass on Pat Bay highway to begin construction this spring

Work will soon begin on a new $76.8 million overpass project on the Patricia Bay highway (Highway 17) on Vancouver Island.

The overpass is coming to the intersection of Highway 17 and Keating Cross Road in Central Saanich.

The overpass will replace the current left turn from the northbound lanes of the highway that's needed to reach Keating Cross Road.

That turn crosses oncoming highway lanes, and the new overpass is expected to improve safety as well as access to the Central Saanich area.

When the project was first announced four years ago, the province said the intersection was the site of 12 crashes that caused injuries between 2015 and 2019, and was also the site of one fatal crash during that time.

"Once complete, the overpass project will help local businesses stay competitive while improving safety and efficiency for Highway 17 users," said Harjit Sajjan, federal Minister of International Development, on behalf of Dominic LeBlanc, federal Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, in a statement Monday.

In addition to the overpass, the project will include widening Keating Cross Road, adding a new sidewalk to the street, and widening Highway 17 with an eye towards future space for buses as part of a long-term rapid transit plan.

The southbound onramp to Victoria will also be realigned, and Highway 17 will no longer be accessible from East Saanich Road and Martindale Road.

Construction is expected to start "in the coming weeks," the province announced Monday, and the new overpass is scheduled to open in spring 2025.

The project is budgeted at $76.8 million, with the province contributing $57.6 million, the federal government providing $16.7 million, and the District of Central Saanich contributing $2.5 million.

"We look forward to the start of construction and to working with the province on ensuring minimal disruption to the residents of the peninsula while this important project is underway," said Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor.