New owners for low-income housing in North Bay

As of Friday, the Nipissing District Housing Corp. will be the new owners of Mackay Homes.

The complex is on Olive Street and tenants said they are paying between $200 and $500 a month in rent.

With the housing corporation becoming the owners, it prevents the complex from being sold to private investors.

"The principals going into it are that the leases are going to stay the same, there will be no change in respect to the people who are currently living here," said CAO Catherine Matheson

"What we're doing is maintaining the affordable housing for all of these tenants and into the future for this district."

New tenants who move into the complex should expect an increase in rent, Matheson said, but still very affordable compared to market prices.