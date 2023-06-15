New owners plan to give new life into iconic Muskoka landmark

One of Muskoka's most iconic landmarks has new owners and a new lease on life.

The Windemere House in Lake Rosseau opened in 1870 and is known for its first-class culinary experience that rivals the beauty of the landscape.

It is now owned and operated by Guelph-based investor group Skyline Group of Companies.

The new owners say while they may add some new earrings or polish the shoes of what is known as the 'lady of the lake,' they intend to preserve its history.

"There's so much momentum for this place, and our responsibility is just to carry that on. It's about experiences, about creating memories. We want to allow that to happen for people," said Martin Castellan, Skyline Group of Companies CAO.

Staff at the Windemere say people are excited about a fresh start while building upon a generational reputation.

"I think it's the history. They can come here year after year after year, and they know exactly what they're getting. They love the place as much as the staff does," said executive housekeeper Leeann Johnston.

As the Windemere House begins its next chapter, its new owners said they are looking ahead to what kind of legacy they will build for the waterfront landmark.

"We see ourselves as writing history now," Castellon said, noting Skyline's blending of new ideas with tradition will gradually evolve in the years to come while keeping hospitality at the forefront.