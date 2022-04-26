New paintball business opening in Sudbury

In just a few weeks, Victor Valdes will open Sudbury’s only paintball space in the city.

“Not a lot of people have seen a paintball field or played paintball, so it’s a really great opportunity to be outside, enjoy nature here in Sudbury and play paintball," said Valdes, owner and operator of Nickel City Paintball.

"Stay away from your computer, your TV, your tablet and phones -- and it’s good family fun for people of all ages.”

In June, he said the space off Maley Drive will become a game zone, using three fields in the area, or about 10 acres of playing field in total. There will also be equipment rentals, including biodegradable paintballs.

The plan is to be open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. He said paintball is an activity almost anyone can enjoy.

“I tell everybody, the trick to not getting hurt is don’t get shot," Valdes quipped.

"Does it hurt? Yes, it hurts a little bit. It’s like a little sting. But we do offer low-impact paintball, which is going to be for younger generation kids, people that are just beginning or scared, and these are going to be like gelation paintball and it’s going to hurt way, way, way less.”

So far, news a paintball business is opening in the city is creating a buzz, with people excited to play. Last weekend, a group of volunteers went to the space to help clean up garbage and debris.

“The reaction and support of the community here has been really, really great,” Valdes said.

“So that pumps me up, it motivates me to do a good job and maintain this for as long as I can.”

An official with Sudbury Tourism said businesses like this help draw people to the city.

“They are looking for experiences and paintball is a great, fun, experience so that does benefit the offerings that we have to the area,” said Lara Fielding, Greater Sudbury's tourism and culture manager.

Before COVID-19, Fielding said more than 1.1 million people visited the city each year for business and leisure.

“We have a lot to offer from our outdoor amenities to our attractions, hosting the second- and eighth-largest science centres, we have urban air, wagon wheel, and our festivals and events are coming back,” she said.

“I think that we are going to see our numbers return. It’s going to be a little bit slower, but the outdoor experiences -- I hate to keep harping on that -- but that is a safe and comfortable experience for tourists.”