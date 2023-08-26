New park opens in London, Ont.’s west end

A new and upgraded park is now open in the Hyde Park neighbourhood.

Hyde Park Village Green is a new park along Hyde Park Road north of Gainsborough Road.

Construction of the park began in fall 2022, and the final construction fencing has been removed, allowing residents to now enjoy all of the park’s features.

“Hyde Park Village Green was built to become a community gathering space and focal point in the neighbourhood,” said Mayor Josh Morgan. “It captures the community’s vision for an exciting outdoor event space and a welcoming destination for families. I’m incredibly proud of the collaborative effort that led to the opening of the park.”

At the centre of the park is a new community plaza surrounded by benches, paths, and trees, as well as a wooden stage for events.

A new play structure has also been added for kids to play and climb on.

A community picnic and celebration of the park was held Friday to celebrate the park’s completion.