New parking app coming to Saskatoon starting June 1

The vendor for Saskatoon's parking app is releasing a replacement.

Beginning July 1, Parkedin will replace WayToPark, the city said in a news release.

The Parkedin app will be available for public download and use starting June 1. Both WayToPark and Parkedin will be available during a transition period from June 1 to June 30.

Parkedin offers additional features such as the ability to pay for parking by scanning a QR code on the nearest pay station as well as support for debit payments.

“Our Parking Services team is looking forward to the implementation of the new app to provide an improved offering for customers and to ensure that there is no service disruption,” Matt Grazier, director of community standards, said in the release.

A report on proposed amendments to the Traffic Bylaw for the new app will be presented to the Standing Policy Committee on Transportation on Monday.