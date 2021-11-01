New partnership aims to improve health care for Indigenous population in Ottawa

A new partnership between the Monfort Hospital and Wabano Centre will create equitable and inclusive health care for the Indigenous population, according to the organizations.

At a small celebration Monday afternoon at the Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health, the two organizations signed a ‘memorandum of understanding.’

The organizations say that the collaboration will address the gaps in access to health-care services tailored to the needs of First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities.

“It’s a pretty exciting day when two organizations come to say, ‘We’re actually going to do this, and we’re going to do it well, and we’re going to do it together,’” said Allison Fisher the executive director at the Wabano Centre. “I think it will provide good care, equitable care for Indigenous people.”

The organizations also add that they’re going to identify gaps in the system in order to provide better care and will provide guidance on addressing the challenges that prevent Indigenous people from accessing or receiving the best health care at the Monfort,

“It is really a celebration and an acknowledgement from the hospital that we can do better with our service to our Indigenous community, and especially with our collaboration with Wabano,” says Montfort Hospital CEO Bernard Leduc. “I think today is a celebration of those conversations that have been on-going for many years, and just formalizing the fact that we want to move forward together.”

According to a press release, with the signing of a memorandum of understanding, both organizations agree to make concerted efforts to:

mutually identify gaps in access to health services of the Indigenous population within the Ottawa region;

provide a mechanism for both parties to discuss and address sensitive and critical issues faced by the Indigenous population;

recognize, respect, and address the distinct health needs and indicators of the Indigenous population such as mental health, suicide, addictions, infant and child health issues, chronic diseases, and the availability of appropriate health services; and

create a more equitable and inclusive health care system by closing the gaps in social and health outcomes of the Indigenous population.

Fisher says Monday marks an important occasion, and that she’s been in conversations with Leduc for close to 10 years.

“Relationships take a long time,” she says. “To change the system is big and to educate is also bigger. It was small steps, but always there.”

The Wabano Centre serves First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities in Ottawa.