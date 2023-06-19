New partnership in Clearview breathing new life into lawn bowling

A new partnership is looking to put a new spin on the seasonal sport of lawn bowling.

The Clearview Youth Centre has partnered with the Stayner Lawn Bowling Club on a new, temporary six-week youth training program. The classes are open to girls and gender-diverse individuals looking to try a new activity after school.

"It's just a great program. It's getting them out. It's introducing them to a new sport," said Courtney Rogers, the coordinator for the Youth Centre. "They all get a nice shirt, and it's just about introducing them to a new program and getting them out in an environment where they are comfortable with one another."

The program is being made possible after securing funding through the Next Play program, which is targeted toward recreational organizations looking to provide a safe space for women and gender-diverse individuals.

The partnership is very welcome by Stayner Lawn Bowling Club members as it works to broaden its membership and bring in a new generation of players.

"It is absolutely invigorating," says Cheryl Costa, the secretary for the lawn bowling club. "We have a smile on our face after they leave and for a couple days, and if someone asks us about it, we've got a big grin because they are so exuberant."

In the Fall, the Clearview Youth Centre will use the rest of the funding towards an 8-week fitness program targeted towards girls and gender-diverse individuals.