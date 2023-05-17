New partnership will provide free menstrual products to Sask. women and girls
A new partnership between the Government of Saskatchewan and The Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health have partnered to provide free menstrual products to women and girls across the province.
Twelve-million products will be donated by the foundation over the next three years and the province will arrange the distribution of the supplies to schools, women’s shelters and food banks.
According to the foundation, one in five women currently struggle to afford menstrual products for themselves or a dependant.
“This is a program that will help us put menstrual products in the hands of those who need them in a sensitive, and most importantly, dignified way,” Laura Ross, minister responsible for the status of women explained.
“It’s a program that will make a big difference in the lives of women and girls.”
The province and foundation hope to have the program ready to go by the start of the school year this fall.
When all is said and done, about $5 million dollars worth of feminine hygiene products will have been distributed across Saskatchewan.
