New path for cyclists, pedestrians opens near Tofino

A long-awaited walking and cycling path connecting beaches in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve near Tofino, B.C., has opened.

Parks Canada announced the official completion of the 25-kilometre pathway on Tuesday, marking the culmination of years of design and construction work at a cost of nearly $51 million in federal funding.

Called ʔapsčiik t̓ašii (pronounced ups-cheek ta-shee), the path spans the length of the national park's Long Beach region.

Visitors to the region in recent years will have likely noticed the bulldozers and other roadbuilding equipment just off Highway 4 between Tofino and the junction with Peninsula Road to Ucluelet, B.C.

Parks Canada says the Tla-o-qui-aht and Ucluelet nations provided guidance throughout the project and named the pathway ʔapsčiik t̓ašii, which means "going the right direction on the path."

"This significant federal investment will support local economies and growth in the tourism sector, as the pathway offers a wonderful opportunity to share the beauty, history, and culture of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve for decades to come," said Liberal MP John Aldag in a statement announcing the path's opening.

Tla-o-qui-aht Chief Elmer Frank said he is hopeful the path will be a symbol of the benefits that come from "working collaboratively together to achieve common goals."