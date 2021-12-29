New Path, Gilbert Centre team up to support LGBTQ+ mental health

A donation is helping two Simcoe County agencies provide mental health supports to members of the LGBTQ+ community.

New Path Youth and Family Services, the lead agency for mental health in Simcoe County, is teaming up with the Gilbert Centre, which works with members of the LGBTQ+ community and those affected by HIV.

The agencies have hired a new staff member to work directly with Gilbert Centre clients. Their efforts are supported by a recent $50,000 RBC gift to New Path.

"The sooner we can get the help to the youth and their families, the better chance of success," says New Path CEO Elizabeth McKeeman.

"Suicide rates are quite high within (the LGBTQ+) population, and their families also suffer...so for us, it's about targeting a specific population," says New Path CEO Elizabeth McKeeman.

She admits there's a gap in service in Simcoe County for this group.

"The sooner we can get the help to the youth and their families, the better chance of success," says McKeeman.

"The LGBTQ+ community is a very specific population, and we don't believe that we necessarily have the expertise or the trust of the youth who may be coming out, so we will work with Gilbert Centre staff."

Supports will be available online and when it's safe, in person.

For more information, reach out to the Gilbert Centre or New Path.