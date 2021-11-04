New pedestrian bridge installed over Douglas Creek to protect salmon habitat

A new pedestrian bridge crossing a salmon-bearing creek in Mount Douglas Park will allow visitors to get close to the stream without damaging sensitive ecosystems and salmon habitat.

Volunteers with the Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society, along with District of Saanich parks staff, have also enhanced the riparian area above the creek and widened it to slow water flow. The salmon habitat restoration efforts were made possible, in part, by a $15,000 grant from the Pacific Salmon Foundation.

“The bridge provides access across the creek to the rest of the park,” said Darrell Wick, president of the Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society.

“It hopefully eliminates all the rogue, non-official trails where people were trying to cross the creek and having to walk in the creek, which addresses the habitat preservation.”

The project also includes a new trail system that crosses the new bridge, linking the Douglas Trail to the Churchill Trail. The group also established an interpretative area next to the bridge, where people can gather or get a closer look by walking down to the salmon bearing creek on stone steps.

“The area has already been used by schools who were doing a stream survey,” said Wick. “The stone stairs allowed them to get close to the creek.”

Wick says even though the bridge wasn’t officially opened until today, it has already been heavily used by visitors to the park.

“The bridge connects the middle of Churchill Trail, across Bridge Trail all the way to Cedar Hill Road,” said Wick. “From there you can go all the way up to the summit (of Mount Doug), so it’s a good connection to the rest of the park.”

The total cost for the creek restoration, establishing the interpretative and creek-viewing areas, and trail and bridge construction is pegged at approximately $71,000. Wick says when the interpretive area is officially opened in January 2022, the Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society will be donating an additional $10,000 to the District of Saanich towards the cost of the project.

“It brings to the district the opportunity for our public to better engage in seeing this beautiful ecosystem in a way that doesn’t destroy it,” said Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes. “Without this bridge and trails, people were walking through the creek, breaking it down, so this is all part of protecting this area for future generations.”

Wick says the installation of the pedestrian bridge crossing Douglas Creek is a key step in educating visitors about the importance of the salmon-bearing creek.

“It always surprises us how many people walking in the park don’t even know there is a creek here, and those that do know about the creek don’t know there’s salmon here,” said Wick. “We are trying to protect the very thing that people are coming here to enjoy.”

Wick says the society conducted a survey of park users a number of years ago and it showed more than 500,000 people come to Mount Doug Park every year. He says during the pandemic the number of park users has risen exponentially as people fill a need to get out and explore their natural surroundings.

“With COVID, a lot of people have come to the park,” said Wick. “They all seem to really enjoy it because its a gem and we want to keep it that way.”