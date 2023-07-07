New penguin chick hatches at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo

Staff at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo say there is a new baby animal at the facility.

On June 5, officials say first-time parents Inca and Enrique welcomed a chick and are taking some quality time to bond inside a specially constructed burrow within the exhibit.

"Humboldt penguin chicks will spend the first several months in their burrows after hatching, so our newest addition will likely stay inside the burrow until early August when it goes to meet the rest of the colony," the zoo said on its Facebook page.

Officials say while visitors may not see the fledgling inside the Penguin Plunge, it's more likely they would hear it as the chick calls out frequently, especially early in the day.

The gender of the chick hasn't been confirmed, but welfare staff say it is meeting all of its milestones.

"It has aced its initial health check with an impressive weight of 855 grams. Our Humboldt penguins are part of a species survival plan (SSP) that will help to ensure the genetic diversity of their species."

The new chick's parents were also hatched at the zoo in 2017.