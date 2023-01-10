New performances announced at Casino Rama this spring

America's psychic medium, a legendary rock and roll band, a country music star and a prominent Motown group have all been added to Casino Rama's 2023 performance lineup.

March 25

Anyone hoping to connect with the other side will be stunned by psychic medium Matt Fraser's "uncanny abilities," the entertainment centre says.

The star of the hit television series E! Entertainment and bestselling author of We Never Die will take the audience on a rollercoaster of emotions and turn skeptics into believers as he reaches those that have passed.

Tickets range in price from $40 to $70.

April 8

Multi-award-winning, legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, will take to the stage to perform its biggest chart-topping hits, including If You Leave Me Now and You're The Inspiration.

The American rock band will mark its 55th consecutive year of touring in 2023, with three of its original members, Robert Lamm on keyboards and vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals and James Pankow on trombone.

April 15

With more than 50 years in the music industry, The Jacksons continue to get audiences grooving to their Motown and pop-influenced songs.

The group has been recognized internationally with several awards and was inducted into the Recording Academy's Grammy Hall of Fame for two of their biggest hits, ABC and I Want You Back.

Jackie, Tito and Marlon Jackson will take to the stage in the casino's entertainment centre this spring.

April 29

You may want to grab your Stetson and cowboy boots to enjoy country crooner Scotty McCreery as he brings his Damn Strait Tour to Casino Rama.

The former American Idol winner is best known for his country music hits Five More Minutes, This Is It and You Time.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Saturday at noon on Ticketmaster.ca.