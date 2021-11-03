New pet relief area opens at Toronto Pearson International Airport

Toronto Pearson International Airport wants to make things easier for those travelling with their pets.

In a post on social media, the airport said that they are "lending a helping paw" by creating a designated area for pets to go to the bathroom.

In the post, an image of a fire hydrant on a piece of grass is seen.

"We want a comfortable experience for all our passengers, including our four-legged friends," the post said.

"(International) arriving passengers in Terminal 1 can take their furry companions to our new pet relief area (with) an in-ground flush system to keep the area clean."

The new relief area opened last Thursday, but the Greater Toronto Airport Authority (GTAA) says there are 10 such spaces at Pearson airport.

"There are locations post-security inside the terminal for connecting and departing passengers and pets, and three areas outside on the curbs to accommodate animals pre-security," Beverly MacDonald, senior communications advisor with GTAA said in a statement.

"The in-ground flush system ensures that when an animal uses the area, any residue is removed from the area and dealt with in a similar way to any waste from washroom facilities."

There are doggy bags and a scooper so that pet owners can clean up after their animals.

The relief areas are part of the airport's accessibility program, which aims to remove barriers to travel for persons with disabilities.

Here are the locations of the relief areas at Toronto Pearson International Airport:

Domestic: In secure side Level 2 near exit door to public side

Transborder: By gate F83

International: Located on the Arrival Transfer level near International gates

Departures Public side: Level 3 door at Aisle 15 outside

Ground Level Public side: Ground level outside near post S

Terminal 3