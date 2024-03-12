New Peter Lougheed Centre 'comfort carts' will help support families

Health officials at Calgary's Peter Lougheed Centre are hoping new 'comfort carts' will make time spent in the hospital easier on families.

Launched on Tuesday, comfort carts move between units with an assortment of items including bottled water and juices, snacks, reading materials, activity books and hygiene items such as toothbrushes.

"Having this program is not just about delivering tangible items; it’s about purposefully creating a connection with and for our patients and their families during a time when it is needed most," said spokesperson Nick Thain in a Tuesday news release.

The comfort carts are made possible by support from Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Alberta and volunteers who circulate the carts.

"Families often spend hours at the hospital. The program enables us to support more families outside of the Ronald McDonald House, and it plays an important role in enhancing family-centred care," said Jason Evanson, CEO of RMHC Alberta

Comfort carts are also in use at Calgary's Foothills Medical Centre and the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.