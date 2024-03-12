New Peter Lougheed Centre 'comfort carts' will help support families
Health officials at Calgary's Peter Lougheed Centre are hoping new 'comfort carts' will make time spent in the hospital easier on families.
Launched on Tuesday, comfort carts move between units with an assortment of items including bottled water and juices, snacks, reading materials, activity books and hygiene items such as toothbrushes.
"Having this program is not just about delivering tangible items; it’s about purposefully creating a connection with and for our patients and their families during a time when it is needed most," said spokesperson Nick Thain in a Tuesday news release.
The comfort carts are made possible by support from Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Alberta and volunteers who circulate the carts.
"Families often spend hours at the hospital. The program enables us to support more families outside of the Ronald McDonald House, and it plays an important role in enhancing family-centred care," said Jason Evanson, CEO of RMHC Alberta
Comfort carts are also in use at Calgary's Foothills Medical Centre and the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.
-
High rent prices in Ontario contributing to provincial exodus, but other places seeing spikes tooThe cost of renting an apartment is rising across Canada and while Ontario saw one of the slowest increases, other parts of the country are seeing a far larger increase.
-
Why an unvaccinated former healthcare worker is hopeful she could get her job backA former Grand River Hospital (GRH) employee is encouraged by an recent arbitrator’s ruling that nine Ontario nurses, who were fired because they didn’t get two COVID-19 vaccinations, should be reinstated.
-
Sask. man death is not suspicious, police sayPolice say a 54-year-old man's death in the 400 Block of 15th Street East of Prince Albert is not suspicious or criminal in nature.
-
Sask. labour lawyer's pitch to end teachers' job action: 'empower the principals'As the contract stalemate between the province and the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) continues, a Saskatoon labour lawyer says some creative thinking is required to get both sides back to the negotiating table.
-
Racism persists in regional health care despite B.C.'s efforts, First Nation saysA British Columbia First Nation says racism in the health-care system persists despite efforts by the government and industry to combat the problem.
-
Chronicle Herald, SaltWire business issues traced back to 2017A private debt firm has driven Atlantic Canada’s largest newspaper company, The Chronicle Herald and SaltWire Network, into insolvency.
-
Innisbrook Golf Course kicks off an early start to the seasonGolfers in Barrie are being treated to an early start to the season with the unseasonably warm weather Mother Nature has provided.
-
Muskoka fire officials warn of unpredictable forest fire seasonFire officials in Muskoka are marking the start of the grass and forest fire season one month earlier than normal amid dry conditions brought on by a mild winter.
-
Calgary Flames list goalie Markstrom day-to-day with lower-body injury, recall WolfThe Calgary Flames have listed goaltender Jacob Markstrom as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.