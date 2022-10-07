New Pfizer-BioNTech Omicron vaccine available in Ontario in weeks: Minister of Health
Ontario's health minister says the newly approved Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine means youth aged 12 to 17 can get a dose heading into the colder months.
Sylvia Jones says the province is expecting the first shipment of doses of the vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant in the coming weeks.
She says the province is working with public health units to be able to administer those doses as soon as they receive supply from the federal government.
Health Canada approved the new vaccine Friday for people 12 years of age and older.
The vaccine can be given three to six months after a second dose of the primary vaccine or the most recent booster shot.
Health Canada approved a combination shot from Moderna last month that targets the original virus and the Omicron variant, but it was only available for those 18 and older.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2022.
