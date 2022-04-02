New phone line launched to help Ukraine refugees, co-ordinate B.C. support
A new telephone line has been launched by the British Columbia government to help Ukrainian refugees get the support they need and to co-ordinate donations being offered from residents.
The Service B.C. phone line, 1-800-663-7867, will be available daily from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with translation services in Ukrainian, Russian and 140 other languages.
The province says the phone line will help Ukrainian refugees and their families to locate and access services they need, such as employment, health care, housing and education.
It will also co-ordinate B.C. residents who want to volunteer or donate to help Ukrainians displaced by Russia's war on their country.
A government statement says local Ukrainian groups have been overwhelmed by offers of support and they need help managing calls.
Most Ukrainians are expected to arrive through the federal government's emergency travel program and they'll be allowed to stay in Canada as temporary residents for up to three years.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2022.
-
‘Justice delayed is justice denied’: Seven years later, family and friends still await inquest into death of Beau BakerSeven years since he was shot and killed by a Waterloo regional police officer, family and friends of Beau Baker continue to wait for an inquest into his death.
-
'Rebuilding, revitalizing and energizing': Osborne Village working to reclaim former gloryOnce one of Winnipeg's busiest neighbourhoods, Osborne Village was hit hard by the pandemic, but the local business improvement zone says it's back to its old ways.
-
Canadian Women's Olympic Hockey team members arrive in Regina to inspire next generation of playersMembers of the Canadian Women’s Olympic team made a stop in Regina to show off some shiny hardware and inspire the next generation of Canadian hockey players.
-
Local mosque holds march for peace through CambridgeMembers of Bai'tul Kareem Mosque and many others throughout the community marched through Cambridge Saturday afternoon calling for peace.
-
26 people temporarily stuck on Galaxyland ride until crews make repairs: EFRSA ride at Galaxyland in West Edmonton Mall suffered a temporary malfunction stranding 26 people Saturday afternoon.
-
Restaurateurs eager for another extended patio seasonOttawa restaurants with city-issued permits are once again allowed to open their patios on sidewalks and parking spots and close at 2 a.m., part of the city’s continued recovery efforts. This time around, there’s no capacity limits for outdoor dining.
-
Assault in Kitchener leads to serious injuries, arrest of 19-year-old: WRPSWaterloo regional police have arrested at 19-year-old after a reported assault that resulted in serious injuries.
-
Simcoe County wildlife centre hosts weekend fundraisersA volunteer-based animal rehabilitation centre will be holding fundraisers this weekend for the first time in years.
-
Man killed in Surrey home that neighbours say has been causing disturbancesResidents in the Whalley neighbourhood said the shooting is just the latest incident in the home on 97 Avenue at 126 Street.