New photo released of man suspected of kicking a 14-year-old in the face at Kamloops skate park

A man suspected of assaulting a teenage boy at a skate park in Kamloops last month remains at large, prompting Mounties to release an additional photo of him.

Kamloops RCMP already released a photo of the suspect on April 8, when they first notified the public of an alleged assault at the McArthur Island skateboard park four days prior, but the picture shared Wednesday shows the suspect without a shirt and hat on.

Mounties say the suspect kicked a 14-year-old in the face on April 4, just before 6 p.m., while the victim was on the ground following an altercation involving a second youth.

“Police are hopeful that by releasing the additional, clearer image obtained following the initial appeal, officers will be able to gather more information to help them secure a suspect ID and further the investigation,” Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in statement Wednesday.

The suspect is described as a white man with a reddish beard who is around 35 years old.

During the alleged assault, Mounties say he was wearing black pants, dark running shoes, a black hat, two hooded sweatshirts—one orange, the other grey—and a graphic blue t-shirt.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-11379.

MCARTHUR ISLAND PARK AT THE CENTRE OF 2 INVESTIGATIONS

The teenaged victim was allegedly assaulted at McArthur Island skateboard park exactly one week after Mounties say a different teenager was beaten and robbed of his shoes nearby.

“On March 27, 2023, around 9:20 p.m., Kamloops RCMP frontline officers were called to MacArthur Park where a man in his late teens reported walking across the soccer field near the golf course, when he was allegedly confronted by four people and beaten with weapons,” Mounties said in a statement issued the following day.

“The masked culprits took his red and black shoes, then ran toward Holt Street beach. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” the release continued.

Evelyn could not confirm to CTV News whether Mounties believe there are any links between the two alleged assaults, but said she would provide an update on the former investigation later Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the March incident is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at the same number above and quote file number 2023-1030.