New photo released of suspect accused of assaulting, seriously injuring officer during Burlington traffic stop

Police have released a new photo of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault in Burlington that left a police officer with serious injuries.

In a news release issued Friday, the Halton Regional Police Service released a more recent photo of a suspect who allegedly assaulted an officer during a traffic stop on July 22.

Police said an officer conducted a stop on Plains Road East early in the morning and during the investigation, they found grounds to arrest the driver under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

Police said a “violent struggle” ensued and the officer sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Matthew Flannigan, sped off and his whereabouts is still unknown.

The officer was transported to hospital but was later released.

Police said Flannigan is wanted for a number of charges, including assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor-vehicle.

“If seen do not approach Flannigan and contact police immediately,” police said previously.