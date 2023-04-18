New photo shows suspect vehicle in fatal shooting at Kensington Safeway
Calgary homicide detectives are hoping to locate a vehicle thought to be involved in the shooting death of a man outside the Kensington Safeway last week.
Edmonton resident Omarr Jamal Cameron-Bramwell, 23, was shot while in the grocery store's parking lot on April 12 around 9:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, police released CCTV images of a dark-coloured Jeep Patriot they believe was used in the shooting and then intentionally set on fire.
The charred remains of the vehicle were found in the 6800 block of Rundlehorn Drive N.E. on April 13.
Suspect descriptions are limited, but police believe the driver was wearing dark clothing with a light-coloured hood.
Anyone with information on thedriver's identity or the vehicle involved is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Police are also asking anyone with dash-cam footage or residential cameras in the following areas to contact them:
- 10 Street and 16 Avenue N.W. between 9 and 9:30 p.m. on April 12; and
- The 6800 block of Rundlehorn Drive N.E. between 4 and 5 a.m. on April 13.
