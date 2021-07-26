New physicians join practices in Simcoe County

The push to bring new family doctors to Simcoe County is having some success with the addition of new physicians in Midland.

Dr. Jamileh Shaffaf and Dr. Sean Robinson, a husband and wife team, joined the Waves Family Medicine practice alongside three doctors from Penetanguishene.

Southern Georgian Bay Family physician recruiter David Gravelle said recruiting new physicians is "a challenge at the best of times."

Gravelle added that around 4,000 to 5,000 people in the Southern Georgian Bay area are without a family doctor, and with several retirements coming next year, it could push the number to 8,000.

Still, Gravelle said more doctors would be added to the area. "We're not done yet. Two more family physicians are starting practices later this year."

In Barrie, 12 new doctors graduated from Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's (RVH) Family Medicine Teaching Unit (FMTU) this year.

Since 2009, 92 family medicine residents have trained at RVH, and 55 have stayed in the Barrie area.

This July, a group of nine new residents began their final two years of medical training.

The new FMTU recruits will learn alongside RVH staff, practicing medicine with a full caseload of patients.

Anyone without a family physician or those looking to register with the Midland clinic can log on to Ontario's Health Care Connect.