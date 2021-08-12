New plan approved by province to regulate development near Winnipeg airport

The Manitoba government has released a new plan that changes where development can occur in the area of the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport.

The plan, released Thursday morning, will regulate development—new and infill development—within defined areas.

Under the new plan, development regulations fall within two areas. Area one, which includes lands adjacent to the airport, will not allow new residential development, with the exception of minor infilling and the replacement of buildings. Area two, which is located further away from the airport, will allow new or replacement infill development, subject to indoor noise level limits.

“The protection areas mirror noise exposure forecasts prepared by independent experts and correspond to an ‘ultimate scenario’ where the airport is fully built out, including the development of a third runway, and operating at its estimated maximum practical capacity,” the province said in a statement.

The province added that all new residential dwellings within the protection area must be designed and built to achieve indoor sound mitigation levels of 30 decibels in bedrooms, 40 decibels in living, dining and recreation rooms, and 45 decibels in kitchens, bathrooms, hallways and utility rooms.

Responses to the plan were received from the Winnipeg Airport Authority, Shindico and Cadillac Fairview, Manitoba Aviation Council and one private citizen, the province said, adding The City of Winnipeg also provided direct correspondence outside of the portal. Following the feedback, the boundaries were slightly adjusted to reflect, “a more precise model of predicated noise exposure.”

Shindico and Cadillac Fairview are proposing residential developments on the old stadium site and around Polo Park Mall.

However, the Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) had concerns the development would lead to more noise complaints.

A noise study of the airport was completed last year.

The province said in June that if passed, the City of Winnipeg has six months to update its bylaws to reflect the changes.

CTV has reached out to the City of Winnipeg and the Winnipeg Airport Authority for comment.