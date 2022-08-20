New playground coming to south Winnipeg neighbourhood

Residents of the Bonavista area of St. Vital are getting a new playground and skate park installed this fall.

St. Vital Councillor Brian Mayes - along with Lagimodiere MLA Andrew Smith - made the announcement Saturday from Eau Claire Park in Bonavista, located south of Island Lakes. The newer neighbourhood can be accessed from the east via Warde Avenue off of Lagimodiere Boulevard, or from the north through Island Lakes by taking Evelyn Reese Boulevard.

Mayes says the population in the area has skyrocketed in recent years. The city ward map for 2017 said there were a total of six people living in Bonavista. Now, Mayes says there are approximately 600 houses/townhouses and 200 occupied apartments with an estimated population of 1,800.

The project is being funded with $80,000 from the St. Vital ward's Land Dedication Reserve, which originally came from the provincial government's three-year "Library and Recreation" grant.

“Eau Claire Park is a brand new green space and this project adds a seating and play area that will complement the nearby pathways," said Mayes in an email.

New seating areas, skate park features and walking paths are under construction. Mayes says the project should be completed in the fall, depending on availability of supplies.