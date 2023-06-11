New playground officially opens at Willistead Park

A new themed playground officially opened Friday in Walkerville’s Willistead Park.

The new playground is custom designed and themed with elements inspired by Willistead Manor’s architecture. The structure features a ramped gazebo, play panels and a rubber surface.

The city says a large tube slide, swings and a climber are also being included.

“This is our 18th playground that we have now opened in the last 14 months,” James Chacko, executive director of parks and facilities for the city, said. “So certainly a great accomplishment with nine more to open within the next six weeks and the remaining to be opened by the end of the summer, very early fall.”

“The new playground is in the same area as the previous one, which official says was well used and was in need of replacement.

“It’s custom deigned. I’m always amazed at how Parks works with our suppliers to custom design some of these parks,” Coun. Mark McKenzie said Friday. “I don’t know where you find some of these things James, but it’s incredible and obviously it has many features that work well with Willistead and Hiram Walker.”

The budget for the new playground is $440,000 which is part of the $9.4 million approved by city council in 2021 to construct 32 new accessible playgrounds in 2022 and 2023 across the city.

The Willistead Park playground is one of 125 in Windsor that are being modernized and upgraded through the Playground Replacement Program.