New policies being developed to protect historic Galt area

The City of Cambridge is working on new policies to both develop and protect the historic Galt area.

The historic neighbourhood, which includes buildings dating back to the 1850s, is expected to see significant grown and investment over the next decade and bring thousands of more people and jobs.

The city is considering designating the area a heritage conservation district.

A public meeting was held Thursday night to discuss what the priorities should be for the designation. The topics touched on building heights, compatibility, protecting the area's view, and parking.

"We need to determine how to encourage growth that conserves and enhances these resources, which are valued by the community and contribute to downtown Galt's distinct identity," said Abraham Plunkett-Latimer, a project manager for the City of Cambridge. "In this context of expected significant investment and growth in downtown Galt, the key question is how can these resources be conserved and how can they evolve over time."

A community workshop is planned for March, followed by online surveys and another public forum in the summer, which will help finalize the plan that city council will eventually vote on.