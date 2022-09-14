New pop-up park with portable washrooms aimed at serving Brandon's most vulnerable

A new pilot project in Brandon, Man., is aimed at serving the city’s most vulnerable by offering them a place to sit and a clean bathroom facility.

On Tuesday, the City of Brandon and the Downtown Wellness and Safety Task Force introduced an outdoor pop-up park pilot project, located in the 800 block of Pacific Avenue.

The park includes two picnic tables and two portable washrooms, one of which is accessible. Both washrooms will be cleaned daily.

The pop-up park will be available until the late fall as long as the weather allows for it.

Shannon Saltarelli, Brandon’s community housing and wellness coordinator, said the city is pleased to bring this initiative together so quickly.

“This project was brought forward as a recommendation from the Downtown Wellness and Safety Task Force to City Council earlier this year,” Saltarelli said in a news release.

“We have consistently heard from the community that there is a need for more public washrooms downtown. Several city departments, the business community, and people with lived experience all contributed to the initial vision and implementation of this space.”

If the pop-up park is not misused or vandalized and the project is well-received by the community, the City of Brandon has plans for expansion.

The city notes that depending on feedback, the park could be expanded next spring with more washrooms and picnic tables, an overhead shelter from the sun and rain, as well as green space.