There will soon be another option in Kitchener for those looking to get a COVID-19 test.

Kingsdale Community Centre will open Thursday as the first pop-up site from St. Mary's General Hospital.

Hospital officials have been working with public health to improve access for at-risk groups in the community and expand reach by bringing testing to familiar areas.

Ruth Cameron, the executive director of the Aids Committee of Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo and area, says the new site is an important way to connect with marginalized and racialized groups.

"I think what they are really trying to do is make sure they bring it to the communities that are most disadvantaged overall," she said. "They are trying to make sure communities that are experiencing the highest rates of COVID-19 are getting access to testing. That’s an opportunity to engage people in other health supports they may need as well."

The first pop-up site will be open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.