New port-a-potty rules are designed to open the door to more inclusive construction site workplaces

Since June, Amanda Bishop has been developing skills at the Labourer’s International Union of North America (LiUNA) local 1059 training centre, based in London, Ont.

She has already had time on a job site. Bishop said, to this point, finding a clean, appropriate bathroom hasn't been an issue.

"My company's been very good about always providing a washroom for women, but I've heard lots of stories from other workers that it's an issue that needs to be taken care of," said Bishop.

An inspection blitz of construction site washrooms launched last month found that to be true.

The ministry blitz covered 1,800 construction sites and found 244 violations, the most common being no toilets provided, a lack of privacy, or a lack of cleaning.

According to Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, "The worst cases included job sites where portable washrooms had missing doors, missing walls and no place to wash your hands."

The LiUNA 1059 training centre was where McNaughton announced proposed amendments to rules around workplace washroom facilities.

There are nearly 600,000 construction workers in Ontario, but only one in ten are women. McNaughton said the changes, if approved, would make the skilled trades more accessible to women.

They would include doubling the number of washrooms required on job sites, and mandating at least one washroom be available exclusively to women.

"We are seeing an increase when it comes to women in the trades,” McNaughton pointed out. “I mean, a twenty-eight per cent increase, year-over-year, in apprenticeship registrations for females."

He said there is still a great need for tradespeople and making the job sites more inclusive is one way to address that need.

Those involved in the construction industry said the effort to have more women involved in trades isn't just about attracting them, it's equally about retaining them.

“We're seeing about 50 per cent of women leave the trades after four years. If we're getting these great numbers from women entering, what are we doing to keep them here?" Charmaine Williams, Ontario Minister of Children, Community and Social Services emphasized.

Jaz Goddard has been training for a year, looking forward to a career in utilities. Goddard said she has no intention leaving, seeing a bright future in the trade.

"From benefits, to pensions, to skills. I'm learning something new every single day," said Goddard.

Proposed amendments to the Construction Projects Regulation would also require protective equipment, like safety harnesses, safety vests, and overalls, be properly fitted to women and workers with diverse body types.

If approved, the changes would come into effect on July 1.