New position with Winnipeg police will help families of MMIWG

The Winnipeg Police Service has a new person on their staff who will help families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG).

On Wednesday, police announced in a news release that they have hired Angie Tuesday as a family support and resource advocate.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to share some of the things that I have learned in supporting families over the years to help inform the work of the Winnipeg Police Service and build those relationships with the community,” she said.

In this role, Tuesday will work with the families to answer questions, connect them to culturally safe resources, and help them access agencies, justice partners and services.

Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth said Tuesday will play an important role in the service.

“She brings a broad range of experience in working with families in distress, and will help us shape our response in a critical area to support loved ones when they need it most,” he said.

Tuesday will work with investigators from the missing persons, counter exploitation, homicide, and historical homicide units.

Her past work includes working as a victim services worker with Manitoba Justice Victim Services for nine years. She has also helped to support people who have experienced domestic violence and other types of violent crime.

Tuesday said that many Indigenous people are victims of violence every year.

“Often, families are unsure what supports are available to them and it is very difficult to navigate the legal system, especially when we have experienced trauma,” she said.

“In my new role, I will build upon my personal and professional experiences of supporting families of Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls to create a culturally-safe and trauma-informed space for families to ask questions, address their concerns, and receive information about their loved one’s death or disappearance.”

Tuesday will meet with families in settings where they are comfortable to address their questions in a way that is meaningful and supportive.