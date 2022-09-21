New power generation initiatives planned for Windsor area

The Windsor area is getting additional power generation to support regional growth and economic development.

Capital Power Corporation is exploring options for the East Windsor Cogeneration (EWC) site that is expected to add significantly more power generation capacity installed within the current footprint of the long-used site, which is adjacent to the old Ford Motor Engine plant.

The Independent Electrical System Operator of Ontario has identified the Windsor area as high priority for the addition of new power.

Capital Power is currently assessing the possibility of adding a battery energy storage system (BESS) for up to 40 megawatts (MW) of new power. One megawatt of power can meet the needs of about 1,000 homes.

“Work is also underway to assess additional capacity expansion efforts within the plant in tandem with a battery system,” states a news release from the company. “Both options will be explored with a focus on Windsor’s future needs, as well as important provincial-level policy issues and transmission availability.”

East Windsor Cogeneration Facility facts, according to Capital Power:

The 92 MW facility began operations in 2009, providing both power to Ontario’s grid and steam to the adjacent Ford factory. Steam production stopped in 2019.

Equipped with modern emission controls that meet all federal and provincial air quality standards

The facility is located on 1.5 acres of industrial land in Windsor.

EWC is a committed community business: annual tax contribution: ~$160,000; employs eight fulltime employees with five contractors on average annually; invests ~$30,000 annually in support of local community organizations and initiatives.

The 40MW BESS facility is being explored for the southern edge of the site. There would be no incremental emissions from this project.

New projects will require review by the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks.

Capital Power officials say they are committed to being net carbon neutral by 2050 through decarbonized and renewable energy with a focus on helping our communities thrive for generations to come.