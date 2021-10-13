New preferred location chosen for Cambridge CTS site

Cambridge city council has selected a preferred location for a consumption and treatment services centre, and it’s not one of the two locations that were part of a public survey.

After hours of public input and a debate that was heated at times, council voted to select 150 Main Street, where Region of Waterloo Public Health offices are already located.

Councilors had 200 pages of results from a public survey in front of them Tuesday night, in which two sites just outside the Galt downtown core were identified -- 15 Easton Street or 8 Oxford Street.

Residents were asked to choose their preferred location, and provide comment on why the site should or shouldn’t be selected.

Seventy per cent of respondents said neither location was acceptable, with a large number of people providing comments that they would prefer council to forget about the idea entirely.

But those on the front line of the opioid crisis say a lack of a decision is costing lives.

“The best time to act is four or five years ago, prior to having two simultaneous epidemics,” said Ruth Cameron, Executive Director of the AIDS Committee of Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo & Area.

“The next best time is now,” she added.

Council put forward a motion proposing the 150 Main Street location.

“I refuse to let more people die needlessly,” Mayor Kathryn McGarry said. “Inaction exacerbates the issue. Another deferral will be deadly. I support the motion.”

But the vote was not unanimous, and Councilor Jan Liggett exchanged sharped words with the mayor.

Liggett has long been opposed to a CTS site in the Galt core and she left the meeting prior to the vote.