New president and CEO touches down at STARS
STARS air ambulance's new president and CEO started Monday.
Katherine Emberly was first announced to take over from previous president and CEO Andrea Robertson this past spring.
"I'm very excited and humbled to have a role at an organization where the work really matters and the stakes are extremely high," Emberly said in a release issued Monday.
STARS said Monday that Emberly was at Shaw Communications for two decades, culminating in three years as president—business.
STARS tallied Emberly's education as including "a Bachelor of Science, Harvard Business School Executive Education, and the Institute of Corporate Directors Program" and her community involvement as including stints on boards for Alberta Blue Cross, Calgary Economic Development, Viamo, Axis Connects and Ronald McDonald House Southern Alberta.
Emberly is STARS' third president and CEO, selected after Robertson announced her retirement this past fall.
Robertson held the position for 12 years.
Before Robertson, it was Dr. Greg Powell, who is also a STARS co-founder.
