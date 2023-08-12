New president selected to lead SaskTel

SaskTel has appointed a new president and CEO.

Charlene Gavel was selected by the board of directors after the former CEO announced his retirement in February.

She has held the role of chief financial officer (CFO) for the company for the last nine years.

“The SaskTel Board is confident she has the in-depth industry, financial, and business knowledge to take on the leadership role,” a SaskTel news release said.

Gavel's experience includes time as a CFO at SaskTel International. She also served as the CFO of Regina Qu'Appelle Health Region.

She holds a Bachelor of Administration from the University of Regina and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

Former CEO Doug Burnett's work over the past 30 years has been appreciated, the minister responsible for SaskTel said.

"Doug Burnett has been instrumental in leading SaskTel through major infrastructure projects, including the 5G Network Modernization Program, Wireless Saskatchewan, and the ongoing Rural Fibre Initiative," said Don Morgan.

"I’m pleased to welcome Charlene Gavel to her new role as CEO. Her extensive knowledge and experience with SaskTel will be a significant asset as the company continues investing in communities across Saskatchewan."

Gavel’s appointment is effective immediately.