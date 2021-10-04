New PRESTO card changes: Here's everything you need to know
The Toronto Transit Committee (TTC) has introduced some changes to their PRESTO card system, some of which come into effect today.
The TTC is introducing new screens that will tell riders the balance of their PRESTO cards when they swipe into a fare gate or onto a bus or streetcar.
The first changes came into effect on Sept. 25, when PRESTO card reader screens on all TTC buses and streetcars began showing balances.
Starting today, balances will also be shown when a rider swipes through a fare gate.
The screens will also include additional details. For example, if a rider’s PRESTO card is declined, they will be informed as to the reasoning.
Fare gates will also notify as to when a child’s card is being used. When a child’s card is swiped, a three-toned chime sound and flashing yellow light will activate.
The agency says that customers using a Fair Pass Discount Program fare type will hear one beep from the reader and fare gate when they tap their card, instead of two.
Last month, the TTC announced their plans to install antimicrobial copper coatings that can kill 99.9 per cent of bacteria on high-touch surfaces on buses, subway cars, and streetcars.
-
Teen driver accused of hitting hydro box on a front lawn and taking off in BradfordPolice are looking for a young driver accused of taking off after driving onto a lawn where a child was playing in Bradford.
-
Woman in critical condition after crashing into parked trailer in MississaugaOne woman is in life-threatening condition after police say she crashed into a parked trailer in the parking lot of a big box store in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.
-
Lethbridge police officer takes on 24 hours of pull-ups for mental healthConst. Terry Fieguth will start the challenge at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.
-
N.S. Mounties identify person and car of interest after shots fired at house in Lunenburg CountyShots were fired at a house on Highway 331 in Voglers Cove, N.S. and Lunenburg District RCMP says they have identified a person and a vehicle of interest.
-
Prescribed fires planned at 5 Saskatoon parksSaskatoon parks staff in consultation with the Meewasin Valley Authority and the Saskatoon Fire Department will be performing brief, small-scale prescribed fires this fall.
-
Loosening of restrictions celebrated, but too late for some newlywedsMany Windsor-Essex hospitality business owners are celebrating a loosening of restrictions, but for some newlyweds, it wasn’t soon enough.
-
City of Windsor’s 311/211 phone system experiencing technical difficultiesSome calls are not going through the City of Windsor’s 311 and 211 phone system as the service provider is experiencing technical difficulties.
-
Ontario politicians say 'dishonest' MPP should be removed from Doug Ford's caucusPremier Doug Ford is being criticized for a vaccination “double standard” after a Progressive Conservative MPP was punished but not removed from caucus for allegedly misleading the government about her vaccine status.
-
Out-of-province driver arrested after crashing in Tiny TownshipAn out-of-province driver faces charges after flipping a vehicle onto its side off the road in Tiny Township.