New program aims to improve Junction Creek shoreline

The Junction Creek Stewardship committee is working with landowners along the waterway to help restore shoreline habitat. The effort is part of the Watersheds Canada Natural Edge Program.

"When the soil and the sediment erodes into the creek, we have a lot of sediment build up which raises water levels it degrades the quality of there water," said Jessica Damaren, an environmental biologist with the committee.

"It becomes murkier … you know, less nice to look at and poor quality habitat for fish and other aquatic species."

Officials said planting native shrubs, trees and wildflowers will be focus on sites that lack shoreline vegetation or exhibit signs of erosion.

"They are really good for stabilizing the shore and they are also really good for filtering any runoff," said Miranda Virtanen, executive director of the Junction Creek Stewardship Committee.

"So coming off the property, if there (are) any contaminants that run off from the land into the water, the vegetation really helps to naturally filter that."

The Natural Edge Program is free to landowners along the creek and is funded by the province, RBC Tech for Nature and the New Sudbury Centre.