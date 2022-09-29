New program aims to improve rural internet in New Brunswick

A new program aims to improve internet access in rural areas across New Brunswick.

The Remote Satellite Internet Rebate Program, announced Friday by the provincial government, will be available to residents and businesses in remote areas that will not benefit from upgrades announced by the federal government in June. The program will cover one-time equipment fees incurred between Apr. 1, 2022, and Mar. 31, 2023.

“Being connected has never been more important than it is now,” said Finance and Treasury Board Minister Ernie Steeves in a news release. “This program will close the gap to ensure all New Brunswickers can digitally access the resources and services they need to be productive in their everyday lives.”

Eligible satellite services must meet CRTC high-speed standards of at least 50 megabites per second for downloads and 10 megabites for uploads, with unlimited data.

The program is set to launch by the end of October. Eligible households and businesses will be notified of their approval by mail.