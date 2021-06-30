New program at TJ Stables offers learning experience on Indigenous culture and history

A transformative change is taking place at a Chatham-Kent horse farm where a unique experience to “awake your spirit” is now available.

The program at TJ Stables is the first of its kind and offers people a place to learn and experience authentic Indigenous culture and history.

“The horses are just our common denominator between all of us. The Métis, the First Nations people and all of Canadians,” says TJ Stables owner John Basden.

Earlier this month, the recreational and therapeutic horse farm started offering three hour Indigenous experiences with a change to surround yourself with gentle spirit horses welcomed to the farm two years ago.

“We always considered our farm a healing place,” Basden says.

An authentic Métis camp is also set up so people can see first-hand how things were. Overnight stays are available.

“I love this! I love this for the fact that it’s going to introduce people to something that is dear to my heart this is my culture,” says David Wilson, a knowledge keeper for Indigenous people in the area.

Wilson shares generational wisdom and insight, someone who wants to share his culture with others.

“For somebody to come here and have a taste of that culture and experience that culture, that’s going to generate allies,” Wilson says. “That’s going to generate understanding and peace and kindness and what comes out of all those things? A lot of love.”

More to come.