New program at Winnipeg airport to help travellers with invisible disabilities

Winnipeg’s airport is implementing a new program to better serve travellers with invisible disabilities.

On Monday, the Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) announced that it has partnered with Hidden Disabilities Sunflower to bring the sunflower lanyard program to the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport.

Through the initiative, those with invisible disabilities will wear a green lanyard adorned with sunflowers as a way to discreetly indicate they may need a bit more help or time when travelling at the Winnipeg airport. These conditions include autism, ADHD, chronic pain, dementia, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, brain injuries, low vision, hearing loss, and anxiety disorders.

Staff in all parts of the airport have been given information on what to do if a person wearing one of these lanyards or any other sunflower-branded item comes up to them for help.

“Here at the Winnipeg Airports Authority we’re constantly working to provide a more accessible environment, a more inclusive environment, and the sunflower lanyard is a perfect addition to the supports we already have in place,” said Michel Rosset, communications manager for the WAA.

The sunflower lanyards can be picked up for free at the airport’s information booth on the arrivals level next to Door 3, or at the valet and away booth on the departures level near the top of the escalators. Travellers can keep their lanyard for use throughout their trip or for the next time they board a plane, as more than 160 airports recognize the sunflower lanyard program.

“You’re welcome to wear the sunflower lanyard when you’re travelling through the airport and continue on with it throughout your journey just because it is a globally recognized program,” Rosset said.

Those who require additional accessibility help should contact their airline at least 48 hours before a flight to make any necessary arrangements.