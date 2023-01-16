New program helping children with Autism develop social skills

Many families of children with Autism struggle to find adequate support, but a new program at the Essa Public Library is hoping to provide a new option.

Kathleen Burroughs started the BuddyUp program as part of her Autism-support business, ABA on the Go. She says she saw a need in the community to provide a safe space for children with Autism to increase their social skills.

"BuddyUp is a social skills program for children and teens with Autism ages 13 to 17," says Burroughs. "We look at maintaining conversation and eye contact, and we do social exercises. It's a fun, welcoming space for teens on the spectrum to come, have fun, socialize and make friends."

The group meets once a week from 5 – 7 p.m. on Mondays at the library's Angus branch. With 17 years of experience in the sector, Burroughs says that the program has valuable benefits in helping these children have a new outlet to develop new skills.

"We like to play board games; we like to encourage participants to initiate conversation [and] to ask questions," Burroughs says. "We really promote and encourage them to express themselves through art and through social activities and a lot of socializing."

So far, the group has five recurring members who look forward to the gatherings every week.

"The program is really fun," says Carissa Stoodley. "I have fun with the friends that come here, the people that come here, and it's the greatest thing that I can ever have."

"I feel like the best part about it is making more friends and having a good time," says Liam Cronk, another one of the program's regular participants.

Burroughs is accepting new members, with applications available online.

"We're looking for it to be an ongoing program," Burroughs says. "The goal, I guess, would be the more people and the more participants that join, the more opportunity for gaining friendships."

For more information, click here.